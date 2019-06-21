This Evening: 60s to low 70s. Rain and storms move out. It should be warm and muggy for the Cardinals game. Winds: Southeast 10 mph.
Tonight: Low 75. New storms develop as early as 10 PM north and northwest of St. Louis. These storms will grow into a line or large cluster and drop southward across the area through 4 to 5 AM. Damaging winds will be the primary threat, along with some hail.
Saturday: High 93. Heat Advisory for the St. Louis Metro area from noon through 8 PM. Heat index values from 100 to 105. Isolated strong afternoon storms are possible.
Storms become more widespread as we move into Saturday night. These storms could be strong to severe.
Sunday: Low 75/High 88. Scattered storms. Storms may be severe.
