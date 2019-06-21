Through Sunrise: Upper 60s to Low 70s. Another round of heavy rain and storms. Storm clusters or line of storms will drop southward across the area through sunrise. A few storms may produce damaging winds or small hail. Most will be noisy with frequent lightning, heavy rain and a flash flooding threat.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 7 AM Saturday.

Saturday: High 93. Heat Advisory for the St. Louis Metro area from noon through 8 PM. Heat index values from 100 to 105. Isolated strong afternoon storms are possible.

Storms become more widespread as we move into Saturday night. These storms could be strong to severe.

Sunday: Low 75/High 88. Scattered storms. Storms may be severe.

Monday: Low 69/High 83. Scattered storms. Storms may be severe.

