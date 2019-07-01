Morning Drive: 70s. Cloudy skies. Warm and humid. A few light showers. Wind: SW 3-6 mph.
Monday. 94. Heat Index 94. Hot and humid with slow moving, spotty afternoon thunderstorms. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.
Tonight: 76. Warm and muggy. Wind: S 3-6 mph
Tuesday: 92. Hot and humid again with an isolated afternoon storm.
