Warming Shelters open as temperatures drop

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Warming shelters are opening around the area as temperatures drop.
On Friday, St. Louis County opened their warming shelter at the Salvation Army Family Haven, 10740 Page Avenue. The shelter will remain open through March.
The Salvation Army Midland Division has opened daytime warming centers. Click here for a list of their warming centers in Missouri and Illinois.
Emergency shelter can also be found by calling 211, a help line run by the United Way.
