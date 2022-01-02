You have permission to edit this article.
Warming Shelters open as temperatures drop

Cold weather bubble frozen

A frozen bubble

 Image by Ulrike Leone from Pixabay

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Warming shelters are opening around the area as temperatures drop.

On Friday, St. Louis County opened their warming shelter at the Salvation Army Family Haven, 10740 Page Avenue. The shelter will remain open through March.

The Salvation Army Midland Division has opened daytime warming centers. Click here for a list of their warming centers in Missouri and Illinois.

Emergency shelter can also be found by calling 211, a help line run by the United Way.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

 

