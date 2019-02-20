Morning Drive: 33. Precipitation has ended across the area as temperatures climb above freezing. There are still some slushy spots so exercise caution on untreated roads and overpasses. There is some light fog in spots. Wind: SE 8-12 mph
Wednesday: 44. Overcast but dry. A warmer, breezy day. Wind West 10-15 mph.
Tonight: 30. Cold but dry under mostly cloudy skies.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and dry. Temperatures near normal for this time of year. Wind: East 4-9 mph.
