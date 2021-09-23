BOONVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The home of the Anheuser-Busch Clydesdales, Warm Springs Ranch, has welcomed a new family member!
Eminem is named after his mother, Marcie, and his father, Myles, aka "M&M".
Welcome him to the family when the ranch hosts a concert series, featuring two evenings of family fun in October.
Get your tickets here.
