BOONVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The breeding farm of the Budweiser Clydesdales will reopen to the public this week.
Warm Springs Ranch, located in Boonville, will reopen to the public at a limited 30% full capacity beginning April 15. The 300-plus-acre farm will follow enhanced social distancing and safety guidelines to ensure gift safety.
General and VIP tours will be available Thursdays through Sundays from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made by clicking here.
