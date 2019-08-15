ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Starting early September, the Warm Springs Ranch is offering Clydesdale-lovers the chance to freely roam the 25,000 square foot breeding and training facility.
The ranch will hold its first-ever "Free Range" VIP experience event from 10 a.m to 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 7. Although the ranch typically only offers guided tours, guests will get exclusive opportunities all day long.
Guests will be able to do the following activities:
Access to a one-time training demonstration from 10-11 a.m., which includes a firsthand look at how the handlers train young geldings for a life with the Budweiser Clydesdales Hitch.
The first-ever hitch-up for the Budweiser Clydesdales at Warm Springs Ranch, showcasing the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales Hitch from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. and a photo opportunity with the full Hitch from 12-1:30 p.m.
Interacting one-on-one with the Budweiser Clydesdales handlers throughout the day, including a Q&A session from 2:45-3:30 p.m.
In-depth learning experiences at interactive stations throughout the Ranch, including the Mare and Foal wing, the Pre-Foaling lab, the Stallion and Shoeing wing, the Roadtrucks and Trailers station, as well as much more.
A chance to meet Gloria, the Clydesdale foal born just after the final buzzer when the St. Louis Blues won their first-ever championship.
Food from the chefs at Grant’s Farm and of course guests 21 and older can enjoy two complimentary Budweiser samples.
Tickets for riders 13 years old and older will be $20 and $10 for kids between the ages of 3 and 12. Children younger than two-years-old will be get complementary access.
For more information on tickets, click here.
