Ward 28 Alderwoman Heather Navarro to step down, take job at Wash U

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - St. Louis Alderwoman Heather Navarro will be resigning her seat to take a position with Washington University, Navarro announced Monday.
Earlier today, I notified the President and Clerk of the Board that I will be stepping down as Alderwoman of the 28th Ward. I have accepted the position of Dir. of the Midwest Climate Collaborative and will begin in this role on Jan. 25. My last day as alderwoman will be Jan. 24.— Heather B Navarro (@HeatherNStL) January 10, 2022
Navarro, who represents Ward 28, will step down January 24 to be Director of the Midwest Climate Collaborative starting the next day.
Navarro was elected in 2017 to succeed Lyda Krewson after Krewson was elected mayor. Ward 28 encompasses an area around Forest Park, including parts of the Central West End, Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood, parts of the Washington University campus and the Hi-Pointe neighborhood.
