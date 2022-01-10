You are the owner of this article.
Ward 28 Alderwoman Heather Navarro to step down, take job at Wash U

Alderwoman Heather Navarro
St. Louis City Hall

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - St. Louis Alderwoman Heather Navarro will be resigning her seat to take a position with Washington University, Navarro announced Monday.

Navarro, who represents Ward 28, will step down January 24 to be Director of the Midwest Climate Collaborative starting the next day.

Navarro was elected in 2017 to succeed Lyda Krewson after Krewson was elected mayor. Ward 28 encompasses an area around Forest Park, including parts of the Central West End, Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood, parts of the Washington University campus and the Hi-Pointe neighborhood.

