FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for four women who they said stole from a Macy’s and pepper-sprayed employees as they ran out of the store.
The theft happened Tuesday night just before closing at St. Clair Square.
Macy’s employees said four women walked in and each grabbed armfuls of clothing. They then walked to the door. Two loss prevention officers tried to stop them as they left. They said three of the women made it outside while the fourth turned around and sprayed mace into the faces of the loss prevention officers, police said.
Police said surveillance video caught a silver, Chevy Malibu pull up to the north doors. The four women get out of that car as it is left running in the parking lot, police said. Police said they don’t know if a fifth person was in the car.
If you know any of the people involved, contact Fairview Heights police at 618-489-2100 or send them a Facebook message.
Police said the loss prevention officers declined medical treatment, and didn’t suffer any other injuries.
