WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A woman is wanted after police say she stole an elderly woman's credit card and used it throughout the St. Louis area.
The woman stole the card on August 23 and immediately started using it for unauthorized purchases between Fenton and St. Louis City.
She was pictured by surveillance cameras making the purchases.
Anyone with any information on this woman's identity is asked to contact Detective Willer at 314-615-0716 or email jwiller@stlouisco.com.
