BETHALTO, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for a woman they believe was involved in a hit-and-run accident at the Bethalto Public Library on April 30.

The woman police are looking for was captured on surveillance camera both inside and outside the library. Officers believe she was driving a white newer model GMC Terrain SUV.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Bethalto police at 618-377-5266 Ext. 1.

