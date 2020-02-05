JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A cab driver with United Cab was stabbed almost a dozen times and carjacked by a woman in Jefferson County late Tuesday night.
Jefferson County deputies told News 4 the woman was picked up by the cab around 9 p.m. near the Dierbergs off Tesson Ferry Road. While the woman was in the car, she reportedly told the driver she needed to stop for money.
Then, just before 11 p.m., they got close to her drop-off location near Windemere and Miller in Imperial, where the woman refused to get out and allegedly started stabbing the driver. The driver suffered stab wounds to his head, hands and stomach before he ran to an open garage to seek help
As the driver ran for help, the woman stole the cab. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the woman they believe is the suspect. The photo is from surveillance inside the Dierbergs.
The stolen cab was later found off Telegraph Road in St. Louis County. The woman has not been taken into custody.
"You have to be extra ordinary careful when you pick up whoever. And you never really know who you're picking up," said Ernest Greenlee, another driver with United Cab.
Greenlee said the driver goes by the nickname of “Sunny,” and described him as a very nice guy. His real name is Inam Allah Khattak and his family shared a photo of him from his hospital bed.
Investigators said the woman stole the driver’s minivan but it was later discovered off Telegraph Road. If you recognize the woman, call the Detective Bureau at 636-797-5515.
