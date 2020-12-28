DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City Police are searching for a woman who beat up a St. Louis City sheriff after being asked to wear a mask on Christmas.
Just before midnight, a woman walked into the Shell gas station on North Tucker maskless. A 59-year-old sheriff, who was working as a security guard, told the woman that she could not come in without a mask. Police said the woman became belligerent and began to push and punch the female sheriff as she exited the store.
During the fight, officials said the suspect grabbed the victim's baton and beat her with it. Police said the suspect got into a red car and fled.
The sheriff suffered a concussion but declined medical treatment.
The woman is described as 6 foot 1 inch to 6 foot 2 inches in height, weighing between 190 to 200 pounds with long straight black hair, possibly wearing a wig.
She was last seen wearing a black 3/4 length coat, dark colored shirt with black pants.
Anyone with information should call at CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) or a 4th District Detective at 314-444-2500.
