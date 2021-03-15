GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The search is on for a man who escaped custody in Gasconade County.
Monday morning, the Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office said Noah Cantlon escaped custody from one of their deputies. Why deputies were attempting to take him into custody has not been disclosed, but the sheriff’s office said Cantlon is “known to be violent and resist arrest.”
Cantlon was last seen near Highway C and Holt Road. He was reportedly wearing a grey shirt and grey sweatpants.
A Maries County Sheriff’s Office K9 and a drone from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office have been assisting in the search for Cantlon. Authorities advise anyone who sees Cantlon to not approach him and call 911 or 573-437-7770.
