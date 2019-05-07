ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) St. Louis police on Tuesday released surveillance video believed to show two suspects wanted for questioning in a murder.
Police said the two suspects are connected to the deadly shooting of Ronald Jackson Jr., 25, in the 3900 block of South Grand in late April.
The first subject was described by police as a black male, 20 to 30-years old, medium build, medium complexion, wearing a black short sleeve, V-neck tee-shirt, black sweatpants that have a white horizontal design across the waist and white triangle designs near the bottom.
The second subject was described as a black male, 20 to 30-years old, heavy build, dark complexion, wearing a long sleeve grey hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black tennis shoes with white soles.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.
