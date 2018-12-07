RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Richmond Heights police are looking for a suspect involved in a robbery at a U.S. Post Office.
Police said a man wearing all black clothing, a mask and carrying a firearm entered the Richmond Heights Post Office and took U.S. Postal Property.
The man then left the post office on foot in an unknown direction.
No one was injured in the robbery.
The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the robbery suspect.
Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call 314-539-9361.
