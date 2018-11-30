Two suspects in South City porch theft

Police released these images of the two porch theft suspects. On the left, the two are walking on the sidewalk near the victim's house. On the right, they can be seen carrying a box taken from the front porch of the house.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City police are asking the public for help in identifying two suspects responsible for a porch theft last week.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the theft took place in the 3100 block of Shenandoah around 1:20 p.m. Friday, November 23.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 866-371-TIPS.

