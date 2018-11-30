ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City police are asking the public for help in identifying two suspects responsible for a porch theft last week.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the theft took place in the 3100 block of Shenandoah around 1:20 p.m. Friday, November 23.
Anyone with any information is urged to call 866-371-TIPS.
Detectives need assistance in identifying these two suspects responsible for a porch theft that occurred on 11/23/18 at 1:20 p.m. in the 3100 block of Shenandoah. More info @: https://t.co/Rgj6mPTYznAnyone with information is urged to call @STLRCS at 866-371-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/sF9vE9UqvC— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) November 30, 2018
