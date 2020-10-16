WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Washington are looking for two suspects following a shooting Thursday.
Officers are looking for Justin Mitchalk and Justin Baxter after a shooting in the parking lot of the Dollar General Store in Washington Square.
Police say Mitchalk and Baxter should be considered armed and violent.
Police ask if you have any information on Mitchalk and Baxter’s whereabouts, to contact the Washington Police Department at 636-390-1050 or leave a message on their Facebook page.
