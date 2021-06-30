FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Florissant police are asking for help identifying three people after a woman was pushed to the ground and robbed Friday evening.
The incident occurred at the CVS at 969 N. Highway 67 around 5:30 p.m. Officers said the trio assaulted the woman in her 60’s by pushing her to the ground and forcefully taking her car keys. The group then stole the woman’s car.
Anyone who can recognize the suspects is asked to contact police at 314-831-7000.
