ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A call is out for help for tracking down thieves who targeted a small St. Louis business.
Arch Apparel posted pictures of thieves to their Instagram page. The post refers to an incident at their Ballpark Village location; security footage shows people walking away with the Arch Apparel pop up tent and tables.
The clothing store says they have security and police searching for the suspects, but hope they come forward and do the honest thing.
