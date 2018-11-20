CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Chesterfield police asked for the public's help identifying women who allegedly stole $8,000 worth of perfume.
Police said seven women entered the Victoria's Secret in the Chesterfield Mall and left after grabbing $8,000 worth of perfume.
On their way out, police said they threatened a security guard with mace and knocked over a child on the escalator.
Surveillance cameras were rolling during the theft.
Anyone with information about who the women are is asked to contact Chesterfield police.
