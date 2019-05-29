ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- St. Louis Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two teens in connection to a robbery over the weekend.
According to police, a 20-year-old woman was walking in the 4600 block of Maryland Avenue at 2:05 p.m. Sunday when two teenage boys, believed to be between the ages of 13 and 16, approached her.
The teens took the woman's cellphone out of her hand, which also contained her ID and credit cards.
Police said one of the suspects then punched the woman.
The robbers took off their hoodies and put it in their backpacks after fleeing on foot.
Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
