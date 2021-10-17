SHREWSBURY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for six teens who they say burglarized a car dealership in Shrewsbury early Sunday morning.

Surveillance cameras were rolling when burglary happened at Grow Automotive in the 7700 block of Watson Road around 3:00 a.m. Police say six teenage boys parked on Ravensridge Road across from the dealership, then crossed Watson and used rocks to break a window before they entered the dealership. Two of the suspects pulled out guns as they entered.

West County car dealerships broken into overnight Police in west St. Louis County are investigating a string of break-ins at car dealerships.

Authorities believe the teens stole pruning shears before they got startled and fled. All of the teens were wearing masks and hoodies. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Shrewsbury police.