SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are looking for two suspects who say set two stolen Pride banners on fire behind a bar in South City.

Pride flag suspects

Police say the suspects set the banners on fire behind Rehab Bar in the 4000 block of Chouteau.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspects and a truck connected to the crime, police say.

Pride flag suspects truck

If you have any information on the suspects' whereabouts, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

