SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are looking for two suspects who say set two stolen Pride banners on fire behind a bar in South City.
Police say the suspects set the banners on fire behind Rehab Bar in the 4000 block of Chouteau.
Surveillance cameras captured the suspects and a truck connected to the crime, police say.
If you have any information on the suspects' whereabouts, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
