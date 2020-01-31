ELLISVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Four suspects are on the loose after breaking into an ATM in Ellisville early Friday morning.
Police released surveillance images showing the four suspects breaking into the machine at the Bank of America in at 15886 Clayton Road around 4 a.m.
The suspects pulled up to the bank in a white pickup truck that had a chain hooked to the back, which was used to pull the ATM open, according to police. They left the area after stealing ATM cash boxes containing an unknown amount of money.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to contact the Ellisville Police Department.
Surveillance image of the suspects wanted in connection with an ATM burglary in Ellisville.
