SHREWSBURY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Shrewsbury are looking for two suspects following a theft at Dierbergs.
On Monday at 6:15 p.m., two suspects entered the Dierbergs store at 7233 Watson Road and stole $3,000 worth of Zyrtec products. The suspects loaded the medicine in a black trash bag and left the store in an unknown vehicle.
The male suspect is described as a Black male with a medium build, black dreadlocks, white t-shirt, black sweatpants and white shoes. The woman suspect is described as a Black female, black hair, wearing a white t-shirt, black leggings and sandals.
The suspects may be involved in similar thefts in other Dierbergs stores, police said.
Anyone with any information on these suspect's identities is asked to call Shrewsbury Police Department at 314-647-5656.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.