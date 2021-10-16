SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are looking for two suspects who they say robbed a Foot Locker store in South City on October 6.
The suspects and their vehicle were captured on surveillance camera. Authorities say two men between 35 and 40-years-old entered the store in the 4600 block of Chippewa and tried on several items. When the second suspect went to check out, he allegedly pulled out a gun a and pointed it at the cashier.
The suspects then stole money and several pairs of shoes before fleeing. Officers believe they were driving a red Chevy Traverse. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call St. Louis police.
