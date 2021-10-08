ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Metropolitan police are asking for information following a shooting at a downtown St. Louis gas station on Oct. 3.
The shooting happened in the 720 block of N. Tucker at the Shell gas station at 4:50 a.m. A 43-year-old woman was injured by shrapnel.
The woman told police she witnessed three suspects in the parking lot having an argument and then shots were fired from behind her. She ran into the gas station thinking she was shot.
Police shared photos of the three suspects and vehicles believed to be involved hoping someone could identify them.
(2/2)Recognize these vehicles? Detectives need help locating them relative to a shooting on 10/3/21 @ the Downtown Shell Gas Station. Anyone w/info can call a 4th Dist. Det. at 314-444-2500 or report tips anonymously to @stlrcs at 866-371-TIPS (8477). More https://t.co/0D0bjqYsz4 pic.twitter.com/q37LsNoAf8— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) October 8, 2021
Anyone with any information on the identify of the suspects or the shooting is asked to contact a 4th Dist. Det. at 314-444-2500 or report tips anonymously to Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
