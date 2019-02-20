ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County police asked the public’s help Wednesday identifying two suspects wanted in a theft that was caught on video.
Police said the pair was caught stealing hair dryers from the Ulta Beauty store located in the 12000 block of Olive Blvd.
The theft happened on February 9 at approximately 6:45 pm.
On Twitter, the St. Louis County police poked fun at the irony of one of the suspects choosing to steal hair dryers. They also urged anyone with information to email cfair@stlouisco.com.
Fleeing the scene like his hairline, this suspect and his buddy ironically stole hair dryers from Ulta Beauty, located at 12567 Olive Blvd. The crime occurred on 2/9/19 at approximately 6:45 PM. Email cfair@stlouisco.com if you recognize either. pic.twitter.com/Gr4vPUSbgB— St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) February 20, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.