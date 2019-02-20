Wanted Suspects

Police released surveillance video of two suspects wanted in hair dryer theft. (Credit: St. Louis County Police Department)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County police asked the public’s help Wednesday identifying two suspects wanted in a theft that was caught on video.

Police said the pair was caught stealing hair dryers from the Ulta Beauty store located in the 12000 block of Olive Blvd.

The theft happened on February 9 at approximately 6:45 pm.

On Twitter, the St. Louis County police poked fun at the irony of one of the suspects choosing to steal hair dryers. They also urged anyone with information to email cfair@stlouisco.com.

