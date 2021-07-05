SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - St. Louis City police are searching for two suspects that they believe are behind several catalytic converter thefts.
Surveillance photos of the two suspects and their car were released Monday. Police tell News 4 they are responsible for stealing a catalytic converter in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood between 11:30 p.m. on June 25 and 9:10 a.m. the next day. Authorities also believe they are connected to similar thefts throughout the city.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip. A reward may be given to someone who has information that leads to an arrest.
