WOOD RIVER (KMOV.com) - A Hardee’s uniform-wearing suspect wanted in connection with a robbery at a Verizon store in Wood River has been charged in connection with the incident.
Ronald Mottley, 35, of St. Louis, is charged with robbery.
Police say he was wearing a Hardee’s uniform, hat and apron when he entered the Verizon Wireless store in the 600 block of Wesley Drive on Friday just after 11:30 a.m.
Authorities believe he entered the store and asked an employee about iPhones. As the employee was helping him, police say he took two phones from the employee. He then ran.
Police are still searching for Mottley. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police.
If he is arrested, police said he will be held on a $60,000 bond.
