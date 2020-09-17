ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for a suspect they say is responsible for two recent robberies.
The suspect is wanted for robbing the Penn Station at 3824 Hampton on Sept. 13 and the Subway at 6916 Chippewa on Sept. 19.
Anyone recognize this guy? He is responsible for 2 business robberies:-Penn Station @ 3824 Hampton on 9/13/20-Subway @ 6916 Chippewa on 9/16/20Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous & is interested in a reward can contact @STLRCS at 866-371-TIPS (8477). pic.twitter.com/HDvEvO9qka— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 17, 2020
Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous & is interested in a reward can contact St. Louis Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
