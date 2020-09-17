Robbery suspect Penn Station & Subway 9/17/2020

St. Louis Metropolitan police say the man pictured is responsible for two recent robberies/

 St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for a suspect they say is responsible for two recent robberies.

The suspect is wanted for robbing the Penn Station at 3824 Hampton on Sept. 13 and the Subway at 6916 Chippewa on Sept. 19.

Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous & is interested in a reward can contact St. Louis Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

