CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Target in Chesterfield Valley will likely remain closed until mid-December after a fire broke out Saturday, police said. Now, police believe a nearby jewelry theft is connected to this fire.
The fire happened around 5:30 p.m. in the bedding department, fire officials said. Employees extinguished part of the fire before firefighters put out the rest of it.
The store was evacuated and closed for the rest of Saturday. A representative from Target confirmed the store will remain closed through mid-December as they assess and clean up the damage.
Firefighters said they are "pretty sure the fire was intentional." Chesterfield police are taking over the investigation. Nobody was injured.
On Monday, police released surveillance photos of a man wanted in connection to a jewelry theft from a nearby Macy's. Police said the man in the photos allegedly stole $45,000-$50,000 in jewelry from the Macy's at Chesterfield Mall.
Police said the same man was seen on video at the Target in the Valley.
Police described him as a man in his early 30s with a small tattoo under his left eye and a patchy black beard. Surveillance video from Target shows the man in a white four-door car.
Anyone will information on these incidents is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 636-537-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.