ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for a man who stole a vehicle in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood.
St. Louis Metropolitan police said the suspect stole a woman's 2011 Chevy Malibu in the 6300 block of Sutherland on June 9.
Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
