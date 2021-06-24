ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for a man who stole a vehicle in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood.

Strong arm robbery suspect SLMPD

The suspect is wanted for a strong-arm robbery that happened on June 9.

St. Louis Metropolitan police said the suspect stole a woman's 2011 Chevy Malibu in the 6300 block of Sutherland on June 9. 

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

