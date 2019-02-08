UNIVERSITY CITY (KMOV.com) - Police are looking for two suspects who robbed a victim, taking a phone in University City on Thursday afternoon.
Police say two teenage boys approached the victim in the 6800 block of Kingsbury around 2:45 p.m. and demanded the victim’s phone. Washington University students often walk in this area.
The two took the victim’s phone and then fled.
This is the second robbery near the Wash U campus within a day. A woman was attacked and had her phone stolen on the Big Bend MetroLink platform Wednesday morning.
The first suspect of the robbery on Thursday is described as a black teen with a thin build and medium complexion. Police say he was wearing a black jacket that is possibly a North Face brand, black sweat pants, a maroon skull cap with a small black emblem and black shoes.
The second suspect is described as a black male teenager with a medium build, medium-dark complexion and medium afro hair style. Police say he was wearing a brown puffy jacket with a blue emblem on the left sleeve, black sweat pants with a gray stripe black sleeves.
If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, call police CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
