CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are searching for a man they say robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, a suspect robbed the Midwest Bank Centre located at 500 Chesterfield Center Dr. at 12:15 p.m. The suspect used a weapon and threatened the employees, police said.
Police released surveillance video of the suspect at the bank counter.
The suspect is described by police as an older Black male, 5'10" to 6' tall with a skinny build. He was wearing a blue long sleeve button-down shirt, dark sunglasses, mask, dark colored pants and a dark blue ball cap with a light-colored logo.
He used a brown and tan handbag to place an undisclosed amount of money in.
He was last seen leaving the bank on foot towards Interstate 64. At this time, it is not known if the man used a vehicle.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Chesterfield police at 636-537-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.