EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for suspects who broke into cars, stole items and stole vehicles in an Edwardsville subdivision Tuesday.
Police said the suspects broke into several cars in the Esic Subdivision and took several items. They also stole two cars that were unlocked with the keys inside.
Home surveillance cameras captured two of the suspects.
Anyone with information on the suspects or thefts is asked to call Edwardsville police at 618-656-2131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.