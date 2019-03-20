ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis police are looking for a shooting suspect who was caught in the act.
Police said the shooting happened in the 4200 block of West Florissant on Monday night.
A 38-year-old man was struck in the face and was rushed to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.
Video released by police on Wednesday showed the shooting.
Anyone was information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.
