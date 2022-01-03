WANTED: St. Louis police searching for 'armed and very dangerous' man accused in shooting, kidnapping

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two women were shot at a gas station in St. Louis’ Fairground neighborhood Sunday morning.
Police said the mother and daughter were at the Mobile Gas Station at 3710 N. Grand when the incident occurred around 10 a.m. While pumping gas, the mother said she saw her daughter being dragged by a man who then put her into his car. The mother pulled her daughter from the vehicle and they started to run back to the store, at which time the suspect shot them both.
The suspect then dragged the younger woman back to the car and drove off in a black Chrysler 200, according to police. The woman was eventually dropped off at a home on Capitol Hill Drive. Both women were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police later identified the suspect as Eric Rogers, 31. Police said he should be “considered armed and very dangerous.” Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers.
