ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 12-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting while riding his bike with his little brother in south St. Louis City Sunday evening.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the boy and his 11-year-old brother were riding their bikes in the 3100 block of Keokuk when they noticed several men circling them in a white Nissan Versa. The boys said the car eventually stopped and a suspected teenager got out and shot at them at 7:15 p.m.
The 12-year-old was shot in the lower back and knee and grazed in the calf. He was listed in stable condition. The other boy was not injured.
Monday, police released photos showing the car and two people believed to be connected to the shooting. Anyone with information in the case is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or detectives at 314-444-2500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.