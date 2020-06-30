Lillian Market suspects

Nine people wanted in connection with a June 2 burglary at Lillian Market in St. Louis County.

 St. Louis County Police Department

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Police in St. Louis County are asking for help identifying multiple people following a burglary.

Authorities said the burglary occurred on June 2 around 4 a.m. at the Lillian Market in the 5200 block of Hamilton Avenue. 

Officers said there were a total of 22 suspects who burglarized the building. On June 30, police released nine photos showing individuals they deemed the "most identifiable" from surveillance footage. 

Anyone with information regarding the burglary is asked to call Det. Aten at 314-615-7974.

