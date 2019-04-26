ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police in St. Louis County are looking for several car break-in and theft suspects.
The incidents reportedly happened two days in a row, on April 13and 14.
The police department released surveillance video Friday showing the suspects at a local gas station where the victim’s cards were used to purchase gas. Officers said the cameras show three suspects driving or filling up multiple cars.
According to police, the stolen cars appear to be a white Buick and a dark-colored Ford Fusion.
Anyone who can identify the suspects is urged to call Det. Wolff at (314) 615-0741.
