ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Charles County police are seeking your help in identifying a woman who they say could be connected to break-ins and fraud.
Police posted a surveillance photo of the woman to their Facebook page.
Anyone who recognizes her is asked to contact Det. Bishop at 636-949-7900 ext. 4468 or RBishop@sccmo.org. Anonymous tippers can call 636-949-3002.
