ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A suspect considered “armed and dangerous” is being sought by police in St. Charles County after an assault Friday morning.
Devin Brower is wanted for questioning by the St. Charles County Police Department after he was seen breaking into a vehicle on Sugar Maple Lane around 8 a.m., according to police.
The owner of the vehicle approached Brower and the two got into an verbal altercation and Brower flashed a gun.
He then reportedly fled on foot. No one was injured in the incident.
Around 10:20 a.m., police asked citizens to avoid to the area of Pralle Lane between Bluestone and Kunze drives for police activity.
There is an elementary school nearby, but there are no students on site because they are on fall break.
Anyone with information regarding Brower’s whereabouts should call 911 or the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3000.
