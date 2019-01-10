ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The St. Charles County Police Department has released a poster detailing their 10 Most Wanted Fugitives.
The wanted individuals range in age from 21 to 54 and include various crimes like failing to register as a sex offender, weapons offense, possession of a controlled substance and homicide.
The wanted individuals are identified as:
- John Butler – Age 54 – Weapons Offense
- Samantha A. Chandler – Age 21 – Felony Cruelty toward a child
- Daniel Lee LaBarge – Age 38 – Parole Absconder, Failed to Register as a Sex Offender & Sexual Misconduct Involving a Child
- Maurice Herbert Lee – Age 29 – Robbery, Possession of a Controlled Substance & Obstructing Police
- Tara McClanahan – Age 36 – 3 Counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance & Larceny
- Robert G. McClellan – Age 47 – Dangerous Drugs
- Mark A. Myers – Age 29 – Parole Absconder, Failed to Register as a Sex Offender & Statutory Rape
- Austin S. Orth – Age 21 – Dangerous Drugs
- Larry Anthony Pierce – Age 47 – Dangerous Drugs
- Irian Ochoa Valdez – Age 29 – Homicide, Burglary, Armed Criminal Action
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of any of the wanted fugitives is urged to call 1-800-822-4012, ext. 2625.
Using a mobile device? Click here to view the wanted poster.
