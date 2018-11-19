ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Creve Coeur police want you to keep an eye on your bank statement if you recently got gas at a Frontenac gas station.
Police said they found two credit card skimmers at the BP gas station at Lindbergh and Ladue Friday around 9:30 a.m. in a Facebook post.
Police also released surveillance photos of two suspects and their vehicles. They say the two women are accused of installing the skimmers. The women driving a u-haul and a white GMC Yukon.
Police recommended anyone who was at the gas station early Friday should monitor their bank statements closely for any fraudulent charges.
Anyone with information on the two suspects are urged to call police at 314-872-2520.
