ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) --- Police are searching for a Florissant teen Monday accused of assaulting and raping six young girls, including a 13-year-old.
According to the St. Louis County Police Department, Dominic Yocco, 19, of Florissant, is accused of luring several young girls between Nov. 17, 2016 and July 3, 2018 to his home using Snapchat and other social media apps.
A 16-year-old girl told officials Yocco had sex with her without her consent on two separate occasions. She said Yocco held her down, slapped her and struck her in the face. A gun was nearby during the incident, police say.
Police spoke to five other girls who also said Yocco had sex with them while they were unconscious or without their consent. A 14-year-old told investigators that Yocco hit and pinched her while she was unconscious.
All the victims are between the ages of 13-16.
Prosecutors issued the following charges against the 19-year-old on July 9: four counts of first-degree rape, two counts of third-degree assault, two counts of second-degree rape, and one count of first-degree of statutory rape. He is considered a sexual predator and is not in custody at this time.
Anyone with information about the incidents or anyone who may have been victimized by Yocco should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-615-5400.
