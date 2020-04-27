MADISON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for two suspects who they say carjacked a woman outside a market in Madison, Illinois on Friday night.
A woman had just exited the Madison Market on Madison Avenue and was getting into her black BMW SUV when police say the two suspects pointed guns at her and took her car.
The woman was not injured. Her car was later found abandoned in the 700 block of Spring Garden Avenue in north St. Louis.
Anyone with information on the suspects' whereabouts is asked to call Madison police at 618-877-1926.
