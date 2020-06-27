SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for two suspects who they say looted a Shoe Carnival store in South City during a night of unrest.
The two suspects were caught on surveillance camera stealing from the store at Gravois Plaza in the 3500 block of Bamberger.
Police say the looting happened during unrest on night of June 1 and the early morning hours of June 2, the same night that retired police captain David Dorn was killed by looters at Lee's Pawn and Jewelry in North City.
Anyone with information on the suspects' whereabouts is asked to call at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
